Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has issued a detailed account of what transpired on Monday at Wilson Airport where Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from traveling to Uganda.

The DP was to travel to Uganda for a private visit but he was blocked over what immigration officers termed as ‘orders from above.

Sudi, who was among seven passengers who were to accompany the DP to Uganda, narrated how a senior immigration officer by the name of Alex told the DP that they were ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to block the DP.

The Tangatanga lawmaker said when Ruto called Matiang’i, he refused to pick his calls but after 5 minutes he called him but said he was not the one responsible for the ‘airport drama’

Sudi said the DP also called Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, who also told him he was not aware of the incident.

Following the drama, Ruto returned to his home in Karen and cancelled the tour.

Here is the video of Sudi narrating how DP Ruto was embarrassed and humiliated at Wilson Airport on Monday.

