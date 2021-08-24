Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has blasted senior officials at the Ministry of Interior for frustrating Deputy President William Ruto.

On Tuesday, police officers acting on ‘orders from above’ disrupted a burial in Taita Taveta County because Ruto was attending the burial.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, are among government functionaries who have been linked to the disruption of the burial of Muhoo Ward MCA, Ronald Hanel Sagurani.

Commenting on social media after the burial was disrupted, Sudi, who is a close confidant of Ruto, said they will revenge when the DP becomes President in 2022

“This time round things have changed in our country. Kenyans have no difference among themselves it’s only the politicians that have issues within themselves.

“Whether they are ODM supporters, UDA supporters, ANC supporters, Wiper supporters they have no issue among themselves. But I wish to issue notice; if any politician dares to plan any evil or kill any political opponent/family member then we will revenge directly against the planner. We must be respected,” Sudi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST