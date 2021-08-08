Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto allies are up in arms protesting the arrest and detention of Harun Aydin, the man at the center of the DP’s aborted trip to Uganda.

Aydin was intercepted upon landing at the Wilson Airport and taken into custody yesterday by officers from the anti-terror police unit.

This is after he had being grilled by immigration officers at the airport, something that has caused an uproar among Ruto’s allies.

According to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Aydin is being prosecuted just because of his links to DP Ruto.

While protesting at the Kilimani Police Station where Aydin was being held, Sudi dared the police to arrest him too.

“They allege they want to interrogate him but they are trying to provoke the Deputy President because he remained silent when they block him from traveling.”

“I am just here outside Kilimani (police station). I want to be arrested too,” said the Kapseret lawmaker.

Similar reactions were registered by other allies of the DP who demanded immediate release of Aydin, claiming that he is not a terrorist as Uhuru Kenyatta’s government wants Kenyans to believe but a genuine investor with interest in fruit farming.

Before the arrest of Harun Aydin, Ruto defended him, accusing the government of victimising the man because of his relationship with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST