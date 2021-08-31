Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should retire from politics if an opinion poll conducted by an online blog is anything to go by.

In the survey, 45.5 percent of Kenyans asked Raila Odinga not to contest for the presidency in 2022.

Raila Odinga, 76, has sent indications that he may join the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

In the poll, 43.3 percent urged the former Premier to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Another 3.6 percent said Raila should support someone else, with 7.3 percent saying he should work with Deputy President William Ruto, who is also eyeing the same seat.

Ruto, 54, is among the front runners for the top seat.

However, Ruto has a huge task ahead since his boss, President Uhuru, is not supporting his presidential bid.

The only advantage the DP has is that he is firmly in control of the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST