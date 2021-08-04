Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has rubbished claims of working with Deputy President William Ruto in the next generation election.

Speaking during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members meeting, Oparanya stated that he is devoted to his ODM Party and he has no plan to decamp the party.

Oparanya further revealed that his main agenda is to stand with the ODM Party leader Raila Odinga as he pursues his 2022 presidential ambition.

He noted that he will continue working with Raila closely until he realizes his ambition in next year’s General Election.

According to Oparanya, he is not like other political leaders who switch goal posts immediately after their election term into office is over.

He concluded that he will remain committed to pushing for the ODM party through their Party leader Raila Odinga to become the 5th president of Kenya.

