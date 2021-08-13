Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has revealed the individual he will support for the presidency in 2022 between Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress(ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

Speaking in Kisii during the burial of Engineer Peter Kimori on Friday, Oparanya, who is also ODM Party Deputy Leader, said he will support Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

“Mimi sio Mwenda Wazimu Nitasimama na Raila Odinga mwaka ujao,” Oparanya told mourners.

Oparanya also urged the Kisii community to stand united so that they can produce the next president.

He also said he will drop his presidential bid in 2022 if Raila Odinga, who is yet to declare his bid, announces his.

“If my party leader stands, I would rather go for another post instead of opposing him because we have worked together since I joined the party in 2005,” Oparanya said.

