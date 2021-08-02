Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – A political row is looming in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after Baringo Senator Gideon Moi declared his 2022 presidential bid.

This comes even as Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, who are among the OKA principals, maintained their firm stance on being the outfit’s 2022 presidential flag-bearers.

But speaking on Friday during a thanksgiving ceremony at Ruth Kitui Girls Secondary School in Baringo North, Moi promised to stage a well-oiled campaign for the top seat.

The senator made the declaration after Baringo North MP William Cheptumo challenged him to stop being lukewarm about his political ambitions.

”You know I don’t have to say the obvious. Unless he (Cheptumo) is a visitor in Jerusalem, so expect me on the presidential ballot in 2022,” said Moi.

On Thursday, KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat declared that the Gideon Moi-led KANU would not be signing a deal with OKA principals anytime soon, exposing the intrigues roiling the new outfit.

