Thursday, 19 August 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is reportedly eyeing singer Avril after parting ways with his ex-wife Lillian Nganga.

Yesterday 18th of August, the world marked world couples day and singer Avril was among those who marked the day in style.

She took to social media to ask if couples should wish each other a happy couple’s day or they should just ignore it.

Something that caught the attention of Netizens was the man standing next to her making her hair.

Although she blurred the photo, the unidentified man resembles Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Avril’s post has left Netizens questioning whether she is dating Mutua, whose appetite for hot women is well-known.

Here’s the photo and hilarious reactions.

Kwani ushamchukua Alfred mutua,,,this earth.

iyo sura ya huyo mwanaume ni kama ya Cobra Squad.

Avril mbona huyo hapo anakaa Mutua

Alfred mutua we know ur head

Alfred Mutua ata ukivaa mask we know ua head

Na hii Kichwa inakaa ya the new bachelor wa mayakos…anyway what do i know!!!!!!…As you were !!!!

alaaa huyu si Alfred mutua hio kichwa ama ni mimi naona vitu zangu

What is Alfred Mutua doing there?

