Monday, 23 August 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, was spotted at a club in Komarocks, Nairobi partying hard while drunk like a skunk.

The disgraced actor, who is addicted to alcohol, got disorderly at some point after over-indulging.

He grabbed the microphone from the DJ and pulled some crazy stunts as revellers watched in dismay.

The videos have surfaced online just days after his first wife, Mrs. Ngatia, begged Kenyans to come to her financial help.

Appearing in an interview alongside Omosh, Mrs. Ngatia said that she has not paid her house rent for 2 months.

She further alleged that her children have been on and off school due to a lack of fees.

Mrs. Ngatia urged well-wishers to build for her a house – even if it’s a simple mabati house.

Here are videos of the disgraced actor partying hard as his first wife struggles to make ends meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.