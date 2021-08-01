Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Controversial media personality and business lady, Betty Mutei Kyallo, sparked reactions on social media after she went live on Instagram while drunk like a skunk and embarrassed herself while in the company of her boyfriend Nick.

In the video, Betty is seen jamming to a popular Nigerian song while pampering her boyfriend, who appears fed up with her juvenile behaviors.

He even tries to hide his face after he realizes that they are live on Instagram and reminds her that it was supposed to be a ‘private drink’.

The video caused mixed reactions on Twitter, with many people condemning her.

“Enyewe Okari alijitoa kwa shida,” a Twitter user reacted to the video while another one predicted that Nick will also dump her soon.

Others said that she might be depressed and that’s why she is trying to find solace on social media.

Betty Kyallo is fond of embarrassing herself every time she goes live on Instagram while drunk.

Here’s the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.