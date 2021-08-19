Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has blasted Daily Nation for peddling lies about One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

On Thursday, the local publication wrote that OKA leaders are inches closer to having a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta, where they agreed to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid in 2022.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Mudavadi accused the publication of distorting information about the Alliance.

The former Finance Minister stated that the media house fabricated its own story and published it without checking with those they were mentioning.

“We basically met with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss on Covid-19 issues and the head of state addressed the media over it, we never discussed anything else, it would have been captured in the press release,” Mudavadi said.

Terming the publication as ‘gutter press’, Mudavadi said the publication is sinking low in publishing fake stories about the alliance.

“We condemn gutter press reporting with the contempt it deserves, Nation Media should stop sinking low in publishing fake stories,”.

“Kenyans deserve verifiable and true information and not sanitized and twisted logic stories,’ Mudavadi said.

OKA leaders include Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST