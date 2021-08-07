Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Coast-based singer, Fredrick Kilonzo alias Brown Mauzo, has another wife called Fatma.

Mauzo’s first wife came out guns blazing on Friday using their daughter’s Instagram account and warned Vera Sidika that they are still legally married.

Although some people thought she was looking for publicity, it has been confirmed that she did an Islamic wedding with Brown Mauzo in 2019.

There is even a video of Brown Mauzo doing her nails that has surfaced online.

The video was reportedly taken last year around February.

Interestingly, he was still cheating on her secretly with Vera Sidika.

Vera got married to Mauzo on October 12 last year.

She claimed in a past interview that Mauzo was single when she met him.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories.

Here’s a video of Brown Mauzo doing her nails.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.