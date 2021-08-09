Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – Last month, socialite Amber Ray confirmed that she had broken up with Jamal Roho Safi during a question and answer session with her fans and stated that she is single and ready to mingle.

She went ahead and deleted all the photos that they had taken together and dropped Jamal’s name.

Jamal also deleted the photos that she had taken with Amber Ray and unfollowed her on Instagram, leading to rumours that their marriage was done and dusted.

However, it has now emerged that Amber and Jamal are just taking Kenyans for fools.

Jamal has been secretly sneaking into Amber Ray’s house in Hurlingham now that his first wife Amira is out of the country for a business trip and spending the night in her house.

His Range Rover was spotted parked next to Amber Ray’s Jeep.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.