Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has finally approved a pre-election pact with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ruling party said its National Management Committee (NMC) met on Tuesday morning for consultations, after which it granted permission to the party secretariat to engage the Raila Odinga-led party.

“It is noteworthy that in the last four years, while ODM has carried its mandate as an official opposition party in both the Senate and the National Assembly, the party has remained a reliable ally to Jubilee Party in the passage of all critical bills that are important for the good governance of our country,” wrote the ruling party’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju.

Jubilee now says it will also formally write to member parties of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) seeking to engage them on the same.

The party will write to KANU first, out of proper etiquette as its coalition partner, to seek their engagement on the development as stipulated in their agreement.

“The NMC and Parliamentary leadership also authorized the SG to formally write to the Wiper Democratic Party with whom the Jubilee Party has signed a Memorandum of Co-operation about this decision of the party that leaves the door open on further discussions with our Jubilee Party,” Tuju said.

“The meeting also took cognizance of the good support Jubilee Party has received from the ANC and Ford Kenya on many occasions in Parliament,” Tuju added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST