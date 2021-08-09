Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



REPORTING TO: ASSISTANT DIRECTOR – HR & ADMINISTRATION

DEPARTMENT: CORPORATE SERVICES

DIVISION: HUMAN RESOURCE & ADMINISTRATION DIVISION

JOB GRADE: CAJ 6

NO. OF POSTS: 1

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE

JOB DESCRIPTION

The position will be responsible to the Assistant Director – Human Resource & Administration in providing secretarial and office administrative support services, managing protocols and protect the integrity of official correspondence and data.

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials;

Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data;

Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

Maintaining an up-to-date filling system in the office;

Preparing responses to routine correspondence;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Taking oral dictation;

Using e-office to research and process data;

Coordinate office administrative services;

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls; customer inquiries and complaints;

Coordinating schedules of meetings and appointments;

Coordinating travel arrangements;

Managing petty cash and any other office administrative duties that may be assigned from time to time;

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

Have served in the position of an Office Administrator II or a comparable position for a minimum period of four (4) years;

Have a Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies, Office Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have a Diploma in Secretarial Management Course

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity; and;

Demonstrate professional competence and capability as reflected in work performance and results.

How To Apply

The Applications should be hand-delivered or sent via post to the address below:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY

COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE

2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY

P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200

NAIROBI

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

CLEARANCE/COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES

Applicants will be required to attach copies of clearance and/or compliance certificates from:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID)

A credit reference bureau

Higher Education Loans Board

The Closing date is on 23rd August 2021 at 4.30pm

The Commission on Administrative Justice is an Equal Opportunity employer.