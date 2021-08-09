Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
REPORTING TO: ASSISTANT DIRECTOR – HR & ADMINISTRATION
DEPARTMENT: CORPORATE SERVICES
DIVISION: HUMAN RESOURCE & ADMINISTRATION DIVISION
JOB GRADE: CAJ 6
NO. OF POSTS: 1
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE
JOB DESCRIPTION
The position will be responsible to the Assistant Director – Human Resource & Administration in providing secretarial and office administrative support services, managing protocols and protect the integrity of official correspondence and data.
Specific duties and responsibilities will entail: –
- Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials;
- Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data;
- Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;
- Maintaining an up-to-date filling system in the office;
- Preparing responses to routine correspondence;
- Managing office protocol and etiquette;
- Taking oral dictation;
- Using e-office to research and process data;
- Coordinate office administrative services;
- Attending to visitors/clients;
- Handling telephone calls; customer inquiries and complaints;
- Coordinating schedules of meetings and appointments;
- Coordinating travel arrangements;
- Managing petty cash and any other office administrative duties that may be assigned from time to time;
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –
- Have served in the position of an Office Administrator II or a comparable position for a minimum period of four (4) years;
- Have a Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies, Office Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Have a Diploma in Secretarial Management Course
- Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity; and;
- Demonstrate professional competence and capability as reflected in work performance and results.
How To Apply
The Applications should be hand-delivered or sent via post to the address below:-
THE COMMISSION SECRETARY
COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE
2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY
P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200
NAIROBI
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CLEARANCE/COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES
- Applicants will be required to attach copies of clearance and/or compliance certificates from:
- Kenya Revenue Authority
- Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID)
- A credit reference bureau
- Higher Education Loans Board
The Closing date is on 23rd August 2021 at 4.30pm
The Commission on Administrative Justice is an Equal Opportunity employer.
