Temporary Office Assistant

Location: Nyamira

We believe in a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all.

We believe that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. For more than 100 years, we have worked with global partners to deliver locally sustainable, quality healthcare solutions to women, children, and their communities. We’re ready to make it 100 more.

We believe change starts with her.

We work tirelessly for women’s and children’s health because they are disproportionately affected by illness and poverty. We know that healthy, educated, and empowered women are better able to raise healthy, educated, and confident children, and that communities depend on their livelihoods. We’re making an impact – learn more.

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

CMMB’s Finance and Administration Department plays a critical role in ensuring that CMMB efficiently and effectively utilizes its resources in achieving its program goals through least cost and value for money. The Department strives to ensure that all expenditures are in compliance with both CMMB policies, donor requirements and National laws. Through a team of dedicated staff, the team upholds utmost integrity, honesty, and love in the execution of their roles to achieve CMMB’s vision, mission, and core values.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 16 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

As an integral support member of the Finance and Administration Department, the Office Assistant will facilitate smooth day-to-day operations of the department. Under the direction of the Project Officer in collaboration with the Senior Manager Finance and Administration, the Office Assistant will provide office support and clerical services to staff in Nyamira Office. She/he will provide clerical assistance to meet specific administration service needs that support high-quality programs serving the poor and vulnerable. She/he will maintain office operations by receiving and distributing communications, ensure prudent use of office equipment’s, kitchen and office consumable supplies, support documentation processes and provide oversight to repairs and cleaning services. In addition, this employee will serve as the CMMB Nyamira office receptionist.

Responsibilities

Fully support and make necessary arrangements for internal staff

Support bulk photocopy, binding and scanning needs from staff and preparation of supplier invoices for

Handle mail routing including receipt, recording and distribution to relevant offices and maintenance of related records.

Ensure adequate supply and regular replenishment of photocopy/printing paper and

Carry out monthly stock takes in the stationery/consumable stores and report on the same

Report and supervise any repair and construction works in the

Ensure the conference rooms / general common areas are properly maintained and comply with security

Restock kitchen and washroom consumables and ensure the areas are always

Ensure daily supply of milk and office newspapers from the vendors and initiate invoice payment on a monthly basis

Carryout the kitchen monthly shopping and hand over the goods to the Project Officer for

Organize travel for the

Prepare staff tea and organize for meals during meetings

Oversee and ensure the contracted cleaners have access to all offices areas and offices are maintained in a clean state as per agreed standards

Oversee scheduled general or periodic office cleaning

Qualifications

You have a minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

You have at least 3 years’ hands-on experience in a similar position.

You have strong interpersonal

You can effectively use Microsoft Office

You can write clearly and help with word processing when

You have a certificate of good conduct

You have excellent written and verbal communication skills

You can work in a diverse multicultural

You are comfortable working for a faith-based

You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Visit our careers page for more information and click here to apply

All applications must be received by 8th September 2021.

This is a Temporary position. The appointment will be for a period of 3 months

Note: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.