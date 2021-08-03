Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) is a statutory body charged with economic and service regulation of the water services sector as established by the Water Act 2016. WASREB sets rules, standards and guidelines to ensure that water services are provided in an effective and efficient manner with a view of protecting consumers and other stakeholders’ interests.

To strengthen our human resource capacity, we wish to recruit highly motivated professionals to fill the following positions:

OFFICE ASSISTANT (WASREB 8) 1 POSITION

Job Specification

This is the entry position for Office Assistants. An Officer at this level will work under the supervision of a Senior Officer.

Responsibilities

Facilitating hospitality for members of staff, staff meetings and high-level stakeholders’ meetings;

Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;

Keeping an inventory of kitchen equipment;

Taking stock of kitchen utilities;

Requisitioning for kitchen utilities upon depletion; and

Performing office and messengerial duties

Cleaning offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus;

Collecting and disposing of waste;

Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;

Preparing tea;

Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement; and dispatching letters;

Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;

Keeping an inventory of kitchen equipment;

Preparing and serving office tea; and

Performing office and messengerial duties

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

At least a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education D+ (Plus)

A professional certificate;

Certificate in computer applications;

Proficiency in English and Kiswahili languages;

Good interpersonal skills; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution

Key Competencies and Skills

Communication;

Working with people;

Time management;

Focus on Service delivery; and

Commitment to continuous learning

How to Apply

All applications must be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card, detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of all relevant academic and professional certificates and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Water Services Regulatory Board,

P.O. Box 41621- 00100,

NAIROBI

So as to be received not later than 23.59 hours on 24TH AUGUST 2021. Due to the threat caused by COVID –19, the applications should be submitted only through electronic means. They should be sent via email to recruitments@wasreb.go.ke with only ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line.

WASREB is an equal opportunity employer and women, youth and peoples living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting the following compliance certificates; Certificate of Good Conduct, Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance, and Credit Reference Bureau Certificate.

Water Services for All ISO 9001:2015 Certified