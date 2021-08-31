Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



OFFICE ASSISTANT III, JOB GRADE – EACC “12” (1 POST), REF: EACC/CSS/OAIII/11

Job Profile

Reporting to the Assistant Director – Office Administration and Asset Management, the job holder is responsible for the provision of administrative support in the Commission to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

Responsibilities

Cleaning the office for ensure clean and conducive environment for the staff;

Dispatching both internal and external mails for action by the respective departments;

Moving office equipment as requested to facilitate proper management of the office layout;

Opening and closing of Commission offices for security reasons;

Photocopying and marking assigned files;

Filing assigned documents for storage;

Assisting in minor repair of broken furniture & equipment;

Receiving & guiding visitors/ clients in enhancement of the corporate image;

Offloading Commission’s materials at the Headquarters and Regional Offices;

Preparing and serving tea;

Shopping for kitchen supplies as required

Qualifications

For appointment as an Office Assistant III, a person must possess the following qualifications:

Minimum working experience of three (3) years;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E.) mean grade D plain or its equivalent from a recognised institution;

Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results;

Certificate in computer application skills will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates (certified by the issuing institution), clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than Thursday, 9th September, 2021 at 5.00 pm.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.