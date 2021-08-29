Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s only daughter, Ngina, is off the market after falling in love with Sam Mwai Junior, the son of famous sports consultant and manager of Karen Country Club, Sam Mwai.

According to Dennis Itumbi, the wedding plans are at an advanced stage.

Itumbi’s divulged details of Ngina’s soon-to-be wedding through his social media platforms and wished them the best.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting Wedding Bells. Congratulations Ngina Kenyatta. Congratulations Sam Mwai Jnr. May Blessings, happiness, and Joy fill your path,” Itumbi posted.

Very little is known about Ngina and her new man Sam Mwai Jnr. since for a long time, she has managed to keep her love life out of the limelight.

Her wedding comes barely two months after Deputy President William Ruto’s firstborn daughter June Ruto was married to a Nigerian man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.