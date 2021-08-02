Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – BBC reporter and former Tahidi High actor, Ferdinand Omondi, finally said ‘I Do’ to his long-time Kikuyu girlfriend, Caroline Nganga, in a memorable traditional wedding.

Omondi and Caroline tied the knot over the weekend in an invite-only wedding attended by different guests among them Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

The elated TV reporter took to social media and shared the good news with his followers after officiating his union.

He described his newly-wed wife as a best friend and confidant.

“Officially off the market. New month. New status. Married my best friend, confidant and love, “he wrote.

The renowned reporter proposed to Caroline about a week ago.

His wife is an avid entrepreneur.

Here are photos of the colourful traditional wedding.

