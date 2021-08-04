Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man on a mission to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, going by statements issued by his friends and his political foes.

Uhuru is expected to retire in 2022 and Ruto is leading several Presidential candidates in the race to succeed him.

Among those who are vying for the presidency includes former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, a close lieutenant of Raila, admitted that there are high chances of Ruto winning the coveted seat in 2022.

Wanga said if Raila fails to do his tribal arithmetic well, DP Ruto will clinch the seat before 8 am on Election Day.

“Ukweli itabaki Ukweli’, if Raila will not calculate his political arithmetic well, then William Ruto is likely to take over at the early beginnings of the Elections.

“Since the two are the main horses to watch,” Wanga said.

