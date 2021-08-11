Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Turkana County Governor, Josphat Nanok, has become the first former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party official to condemn the removal of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as the Orange party chairman in Kilifi County.

Kingi was expelled over what Raila Odinga led party has termed as disloyalty.

Kingi’s position was taken by Ganze MP, Teddy Mwambire, who was approved by the party leader himself.

Commenting over Kingi’s removal, Nanok, who decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga wing, predicted a mass exodus of ODM lieutenants and loyalists out of the party over what he termed as a ‘new wave blowing’

“The stampede out of ODM has just begun and a shell will remain.

“I was the first to leave and was removed from national vice-chair in a flash.

“Interests drive politics, so when not met, people have a choice to divorce.

“The winds of a paradigm shift are blowing strong all over,” Nanok wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST