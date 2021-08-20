Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is not giving former Prime Minister Raila Odinga peace ahead of 2022.

This is after he lashed out at Raila, claiming that ODM Party does not belong to him.

Speaking yesterday, Wanjigi stated that ODM was founded by Raila, Uhuru, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Wanjigi went further to claim that the departure of the other founders paved way for the current party leader to take charge of the party.

He thus made it clear that ODM did not belong to Raila – describing it as a national party that should embrace everyone.

“We are saying this to the ODM party that we know it has got strong power.”

“It has been in existence for 16 years.”

“The founders of this party were Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka,” he stated.

“They all left leaving it for Raila. But the party does not belong to Raila.”

“It is a national party for all of us which must represent the nation of Kenya.”

Wanjigi’s sentiments come just a day after reports emerged that police blocked him from opening an ODM party office in Murang’a.

The police stated the billionaire businessman had not informed them of the plans, which his allies boldly refuted.

“We had issues with the plan.”

“They had not notified us of their plan and when Wanjigi’s team came, we advised them to follow the process and that is where we left it,” Murang’a South Police boss Alex Shikondi said.

The move to open the ODM branch in Murang’a attracted criticism from the party’s Chairman John Mbadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST