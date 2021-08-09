Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party blogger has differed with his colleagues who supported the deportation of a Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin, on Monday.

Aydin, who is an investor based in Turkey and a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto, was deported to Turkey over what the Kenya government termed ‘terrorism-related charges’

However, according to blogger Abuga Makori, the move by the Kenyan government to forcefully send Harun Aydin back to Turkey amounted to a political witch-hunt, because the businessman ought to have been extradited instead if he was a terror suspect.

He argued that if the Turkish man did not want to be subjected to Kenya’s justice system, the state should have had no choice to hand him over to Turkey’s jurisdiction for legal action.

“How can you deport a terror suspect? I thought such people, if they can’t face criminal justice, they are usually extradited to where they allegedly plotted terror-related incidents.

“The deportation of Harun Aydin is just sorry. Political witch-hunt like what Miguna Miguna faced,” Makori wrote on Twitter

