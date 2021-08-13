Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga launched fresh attacks against Deputy President William Ruto over his relationship with ‘terrorists’ in the name of foreign investors and their significance to the country’s economy.

Addressing Mt. Kenya business members at the Late Nginyo Kariuki’s son’s home in Kiambu, Raila said that the country’s economy would still grow through reliance on local investors than foreigners who come into the country with ulterior motives.

Raila was referring to Ruto’s Turkish friend and alleged terrorist, Harun Aydin, who was deported to Turkey on Monday over his links to terrorism.

Ruto’s friend was picked by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) at the Wilson Airport as he attempted to sneak into the country from Uganda, interrogated, and later ordered to leave the country.

Reports also indicate that President Uhuru, while meeting Raila Odinga and the OKA co-principals, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, and KANU’s Gideon Moi, also commented on the Turk in State House Mombasa.

“The President was very mad with the DP following his discussions with a so-called foreign investor with questionable credentials and will no longer continue serving with people exhibiting divided loyalty,” sources privy to the meeting stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST