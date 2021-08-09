Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – Controversial businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, is still meeting notorious home wrecker, Amber Ray, secretly.

They spent the weekend at one of the lavish hotels in Mombasa, where a nosy guest recorded them and sent photos and videos to Edgar Obare.

According to the anonymous paparazzi who leaked the photos and videos, Amber Ray and Jamal checked in at Bamburi beach hotel.

In the leaked photos, the two lovebirds are seen at the hotel counter, probably ordering a meal.

This comes as a surprise since last month, Amber Ray confirmed that she had broken up with Jamal and even deleted all the photos that they had taken together.

She also dropped his name and stated that she is not affected by the break-up, adding that her life is all about making memories.

“Like I said I live for now and life is all about creating memories,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.