Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By WAHOME THUKU.

THIS TERRIBLE INCIDENT happened on Sunday, August 8, in my Kitengela neighborhood, but it was not until yesterday that I heard about it.

Two brothers, Freddie Wanjiru 30, and Victor Wanjiru 25, left their home in Syokimau, Machakos County with their cousins on Saturday. Riding on three sportbikes they headed to Kisanju, an area between Kitengela and Isinya in Kajiado. They were going to celebrate their birthdays. They were booked in a hotel at Kisaju.

The following day, they left for their home in the evening but one of the bikes developed a mechanical problem.

As they were trying to fix it at around 11 pm, they were attacked by herdsmen who accused them of plotting to steal their livestock. All the four were killed on the spot.

Freddie and Victor’s mother (name withheld) lives in London where they migrated in 2018. She received the shocking news on Tuesday afternoon at her place of work. My source tells me she is in shock and now under watch at a hospital in London. The two boys were her only children.

One of the boys had a graphic designs shop in Nairobi, the other was in charge of the mother’s construction in Syokimau. The mother comes from Karamton village in Nyandarua County.

A media report on Sunday claimed that the four were on three BodaBodas and that they were said to have been on a mission to steal sheep and goats in a homestead in Enkamuriaki Village, Kajiado.

A herdsboy allegedly spotted their motorcycles parked in a bush near the homestead at 11pm and raised alarm.

The report said the four claimed to have come from Mlolongo but couldn’t explain what they were doing there at night prompting the residents to lynch them.

“We were informed about the incident at around 1 am and we went to the scene and found the four had already been killed,” said. Isinya sub-county police commander Charles Chepkong’a “They all had dreadlocks and had serious injuries on the head inflicted using blunt objects”

Chepkong’a said investigations into the incident had commenced and detectives are pursuing those responsible.

“We are yet to identify the four since furious locals burnt down their documents along with the three motorbikes. We are pursuing those involved and we will prefer murder charges against them,” he said.

In an online financial appeal posted yesterday, the mother described the two boys as “most humble, loving and selfless”

“On Sunday 8th August, my two sons Freddie and Victor were brutally murdered in Nairobi Kenya as a result of mistaken identity. They were 30yrs and 25 yrs old respectively. No words can explain the pain and emptiness in my heart,” she wrote.

“Freddie and Victor were the most humble, loving and selfless people one would have liked to be associated with. They were my pride and always stepped in for those in need.

Unfortunately they didn’t live to enjoy their old age as the cruel hand of death denied them this and cut short their dreams in life. I would love my sons to have a befitting and memorable funeral , therefore kindly appeal to all for any donations towards the expenses and to make this wish come true. Kindly donate whatever you can as nothing is too small.”

Here are photos of the deceased brothers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.