Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – Former classmates of Philomena Njeri, the 30-year-old lady who was shot dead by her wealthy husband on Monday night, have revealed that she has loved high-end life since college.

A sneak peek into the deceased lady’s social media accounts reveal that she loved partying and going for lavish vacations in expensive hotels across the country.

It is a life that Njeri’s former classmates at Zetech University revealed that she desired even when she was a student.

She got married immediately after college when she met her wealthy husband Mukundi.

When she was in college, she would make frequent trips to Mombasa and Diani to celebrate her birthdays.

She used to tell her friends that life is for the living and told anyone who cared to listen that she desired to get married to a rich man.

“She loved partying and travelling. Most of her birthdays were celebrated in either Mombasa or Diani.

“It is sad that she has died,” one of her friends who schooled with her at Zetech University said.

Reports indicate that Njeri’s husband had complained that she was partying too much, something that contributed to their marital woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.