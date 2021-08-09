Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – Popular singer, Nyota Ndogo, has given up on love after a series of fruitless attempts to get her mzungu husband back.

Nyota Ndogo hit gossip headlines a few months ago after she desperately wooed her mzungu husband back with endless posts and messages on social media.

Her husband dumped her after she reportedly pranked him that she was pregnant.

The prank made him go berserk since they had agreed that she will never get babies before they got married.

He jetted back to his motherland and cut communication, leaving her high and dry.

On her Instagram page, the coast-based musician narrated how she has been fighting a losing battle for so long now.

“Kuna mda unaweza Kua unapigania kitu Sana na kumbe so chako Tena,” she wrote.

The Watu Na Viatu hitmaker said she is now fine and happy after truly accepting that her hubby, Henning Nielsen, actually went for good.

“Kiachilie to kiende. See how happy I am ni kwasababu nimekubali,” she added

The Kenyan DAILY POST.