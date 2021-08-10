Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – Controversial city lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu, is the talk of social media after she went live on Instagram and exposed her celebrity baby daddy, Samidoh, for assaulting her.

Karen said that Samidoh stormed her house at night breathing fire and beat her up in the presence of her daughter for allegedly going to Mombasa over the weekend with another man.

However, Karen claims that she was on a work trip to the Coast.

She displayed injuries that Samidoh inflicted on her face after assaulting her.

“Enda upige bibi yako.” she ranted.

Karen vowed that she will sue Samidoh to teach him a lesson that he will never forget.

She described Samidoh as an insecure man who doesn’t like seeing her interacting with other men.

“Such nonsense is the reason I am not married. Sipendi upuzi wa wanaume mimi.

“I will teach you that violence against women is expensive,” She further ranted.

Here are the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.