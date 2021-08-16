Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Lucy Wanjiru, the mother of two of the four young men lynched in Kitengela after they were mistaken to be livestock thieves, could not contain herself after she landed at JKIA from the UK on Sunday morning.

The distressed mother broke down into tears as she walked out of the International arrivals section.

She had to be assisted by family and friends who turned up to receive her.

Lucy, who has been in the UK since 2018, is the mother of the two brothers Freddie Wanjiru and Victor Wanjiru, who were killed by herders together with their cousins in Kitengela on Sunday last week.

This was the last photo she took with the boys before she left for the UK in 2018.

The burial of the two youth aged 30 and 27 will be held on Friday at their rural home in Nyandarua County.

