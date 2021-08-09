Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Society is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the following position:

Position Title: Clinical Officer

Reporting to: Clinical Officer In-Charge

Job Location: Dadaab

PURPOSE:

The Clinical Officer’s main objective is to provide quality health care both outpatient and in-patient units through patient clerkship, diagnosis and treatment of diseases based on clinical signs and symptoms and available laboratory findings.

Responsibilities

Clinical assessment and prescription of treatment to all patients according to the MOH/WHO guidelines.

To ensure that all patient registers and files are accurately filled and updated regularly.

Maintain high standard confidentiality to all patients and treat all patients with respect and dignity.

Conduct minor surgical procedures at the work station.

Take a detailed patient history and updating treatment in the patient files for all patients being admitted in the wards

Conduct and attend to ward rounds.

Attend to medical emergencies at the hospital and the health posts.

Attend and participate in weekly CMEs organised and conducted at the hospital boardroom.

To supervise the medical assistants stationed at the health posts.

Conduct on job trainings to all auxillary staff and incentive workers attached to that work station on a regular basis.

Maintaining high quality of care provided to all patients.

Identify the very sick and give treatment based on priority basis.

Compile and submit reports on time.

Ensure that universal precautions and infection prevention guidelines are adhered to.

Attend to any other duty assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery from a recognized institution

Registered with Clinical Officers’ Council of Kenya and possess a valid practicing license

Minimum of 2 years working experience preferably in a refugee setting.

Key Competencies

Cultural and diversity sensitivity, commitment and understanding on the values of Kenya red cross Society and the principles of equal opportunities.

Clinical experience, skills and confidence.

Able to work and deliver under pressure and difficult environmental conditions.

Demonstrate leadership and communication skills.

Position Title: Clinical Officer Anesthetist

Reporting to: Health and Nutrition Manager(HNM)

Job Location: Dadaab

Overall Purpose:

Working under the guidance and supervision of the Health and Nutrition Manager, the Clinical Officer Anesthetist is responsible for providing anesthetic management to all patients undergoing surgical procedures, both emergency and elective, at the IFO Hospital.

Responsibilities

Program management:

Formulating department objectives with the help of Health and Nutrition Manager.

Ensure use of standard operating procedures, protocols and guidelines in management of patients is followed.

Program activities:

Responsible for giving anesthesia to all emergency and elective cases conducted in theatre, both minor and major surgeries.

Assist in management of very sick patients in the ward when called upon e.g. patients who need urgent resuscitation and intubation.

Be part of the emergency trauma team and called upon in case of an accident with mass casualties.

Ensure all medication, equipment and supplies required for anesthesia are ordered in good time.

Ensure the anesthetic machine and operating table are well maintained and report any fault, need for repair or maintenance in good time.

Reporting and Coordination:

Ensure proper documentation of all anesthetic procedures, and condition of the patient including vital signs and medication given

Others:

Carry out any other duties as may be required or assigned by your supervisor

Minimum Qualifications

Registered Clinical Officer Anesthetist from MTC or recognized Medical training institution

Higher Diploma

Registration with the Clinical Officers council of Kenya

At least 2 years working experience in a busy hospital setup

Excellent clinical and anesthetic skills

Strong communication skills: oral, written and presentation skills.

Should be a team player and culturally sensitive.

Strong leadership, team building, conflict resolution and ability to deliver the Society’s strategic objectives.

Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets,

Email and utilization of the internet.

Position Title: Health & Nutrition Manager

Reporting to: Administratively to Head of Operations (Dadaab) and technically to Head of Health, Nutrition and Social Services.

Job Location: Dadaab

Supervision: Nutrition Officers

PURPOSE:

The Health and Nutrition Manager is responsible to the Head of Operations, Dadaab for providing safe health and nutrition services, targeting the most important causes of illness and death among the refugee population. This position exists to ensure smooth running of the camp and efficient services of the same at Dadaab.

In addition the Health and Nutrition Manager shall be responsible for the overall designing and implementation of the health program that encompasses Nutrition, HIV, CHP, BCC and Clinical Services sectors. S/he will also be responsible for implementing evidence based primary health care service delivery. He/she shall be expected to monitor and ensure improvement and maintenance of the entire health indicators as per SPHERE/UNHCR/WHO standards at the Camp.

Key responsibilities

Work with KRCS Senior Management team to ensure Dadaab health program objectives are achieved

Directly supervise officers responsible for Clinical Services, Reproductive Health, Community

Health, TB/HIV, Mental Health, Nutrition and Health Information Systems

Prepare proposals and budgets in liaison with Operations Manager, and other program staff for funding and oversee the implementation of programmes in line with approved plans of actin and budgets;

Ensure appropriate monitoring and evaluation systems are in place for all health sectors in the camp;

Ensure that the level and quality of health services are in line with the recommended standards and in compliance with the National guidelines and protocols.

Maintain accurate and up to date health profile of Dadaab refugees and respond in timely manner to any infectious or epidemic disease outbreaks;

Supervise preparation of weekly, monthly and quarterly reports to UNHCR and other donors as applicable and ensure that such reports are timely, accurate and representing the KRCS work.

Provide the required leadership, support while carrying out internal and external evaluations, surveys, and participate in review of reports and other documents generated from such work.

Overall responsible for commodity security for drugs and hospital supplies. Comply with established health and safety policies with regard to handling of instruments, storage of drugs and disposal of sharps and other potentially dangerous equipment and substances.

Oversee the implementation of respective programmes including reproductive health, community health, clinical services, and nutrition among others and ensure targets are achieved and indicator maintained within acceptable range.

Authorize medical evacuation of staff;

Supervise the implementation of referral and reverse referral in line with UNHCR referral guidelines.

Monitor usage of health supplies and assets in accordance with donor regulations;

Assist in the management of Human Resources in all matters relating to Performance management, training needs identification and adherence to code of conduct and codes of professional practice.

Ensure budget spending according to approved budgets, review and analyse budgets versus actual expenditures and take remedial measures;

Recommend appropriate budget revisions to ensure maximum use of financial resources;

Provide overall leadership and supervise health program staff in development and implementation of procurement and spending plans.

In coordination with the Head of Operations, determine health program staffing needs and ensure such positions are filled in timely manner;

Ensure the implementation of the staff health policy in collaboration with the HR department

Qualifications

A Medical Doctor/Officer preferable with a Masters in Public Health or equivalent qualifications

Three (3) years’ experience in planning, implementing and evaluating integrated community based health programmes in emergency/relief context

Knowledge of Health Services Delivery in a Refugee Camp will be an added advantage

Key Competencies

Strong communication skills: oral, written and presentation skills.

Should be a team player and culturally sensitive.

Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets and utilization of the internet.

Excellent report writing skills.

Strong leadership, team building, conflict resolution and ability to deliver the Society’s strategic objectives.

Extremely flexible, and have the ability to cope with stressful situations.

Position Title: Internal Audit Officer

Reporting to: Internal Audit Manager

Job Location: Nairobi

PURPOSE:

The position holder be responsible in ensuring adequate and effective governance, internal control and risk management processes and systems are in place and provide an assurance of the same.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Monitor transactions to ensure that they conform to approved policies and procedures

Review and handle incidences of violation against organizational policy and regulations and recommend appropriate action

Monitor compliance to policies and regulations

Analyze deficiencies in management controls, duplication of effort, extravagance, fraud or irregularities to improve the control environment

Assist external audit and law enforcement agencies in conducting audits

Follow up recommendations made in both internal and external audit reports

Review presented evidence and information in order to unearth cases of fraud and theft

Prepare periodic audit reports, showing findings and making appropriate recommendations

Key Competencies

Quality work output, contributes to team success, initiating action, applied learning.

Seeks continuous learning.

Formal presentation and impactful report writing skills

Good Analysis skills

Good Communication skills and ability to engage with various stakeholders

Knowledge in performing data analytics for audit work and basic data analytic tools/techniques an added advantage

Knowledge in HIV programs/ general donor funded programs an added advantage

Knowledge of risk management assurance an added advantage

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or related field;

CPA (K)/ACCA (UK)

Certified Internal Auditor

Member of any relevant professional body

Minimum of three (3) years’ relevant experience

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 20th August 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.