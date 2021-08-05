Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit an Associate Research Scientist to work in the Maternal and Child Wellbeing Unit within the Research Division.

Responsibilities

Begin to define own area of research interest through developing proposals, concept notes and publishing in the area;

Mentor junior staff including postdoctoral researchers and research officers;

Represent the Center in high-level national and regional forums;

Initiate and lead research proposals in the program and manage relevant budgets;

Oversee the review and translation of research tools;

Oversee/lead development of field and training manuals;

Ensure ethical approvals and research permits are obtained;

Ensure the recruitment, training and supervision of field interviewers;

Oversee fieldwork in the execution of the research projects to ensure timely implementation of field activities;

Ensure community mobilization and education of the community in relation to the research project is done;

Conduct literature reviews;

Lead and contribute to scientific paper writing;

Lead the development of project reports;

Lead and participate in dissemination of research findings and policy dialogue with appropriate audiences;

Contribute to institutional publications (i.e. lay dissemination materials such as– policy/research briefs and fact sheets) in relation to the projects one is working on;

Oversee data cleaning and analysis;

Monitor project budgets and expenditure;

Contribute to proposal development in the program; and

Prepare project progress reports to donors.

Qualifications

PhD in Public Health, Maternal and Child Health Epidemiology or other relevant areas; a minimum of 2 years’ post-doctoral experience.

Demonstrated skills and expertise in both quantitative and qualitative data analysis and related statistical software.

Demonstrated experiences in mental health research, with peer-reviewed publications on the subject will be an added advantage.

CARTA therefore seeks to recruit a Project Coordinator to coordinate course review, transition to blended and ToT development activities. S/he will also coordinate the CARTA activities in the Virtual Learning Academy and in the partner institutions that will be implementing the ToT course.**Responsibilities:**

1.Provide administrative support to the process of review of courses and development of ToT courses through:

Coordination of meetings, including town halls and team meetings;

Ensure documentation of resolutions made at meetings, taking charge personally or ensuring there is appropriate representation when the meetings conflict;

Liaison with the team coordinators and administrative officer on administrative and logistics matters of the process;

Carrying out follow-ups with team members on the review and ToT development processes;

Liaison with external experts who will be supporting the project; and

Compilation of outputs of the course review and ToT development processes.

Coordinate the ToT and local training activities at the partner implementing institutions according to the NORHED plan, in collaboration with the institutional-based coordinators:

Monitor implementation of ToT and local training activities at partner institutions and coordinate the Monitoring and Evaluation activities related to the NORHED activities, liaising with the M&E officer to ensure collection of complete data about the required indicators;

Be the liaison person between the implementing institutions and the CARTA Secretariat; and

Report on ToT and local training activities to the Program Managers.

Coordinate the Virtual Learning Academy activities that relate to CARTA including:

Coordinate participation of CARTA representatives in the Phase I of the transition to blended to inform the framework of competencies;

Coordinate the participation of CARTA facilitators in the needs assessment of Phase I of the transition to blended;

Coordinate participation of CARTA facilitators in Staff Academy capacity building activities;

Compile the outputs of the course development;

Liaise with consultant and IT support to load the generated courses in the APHRC Training Academy;

Liaise with consultant and IT support to coordinate the establishment of the CARTA Community of Practice; and

Manage the CARTA Community of Practice.

Support further institutionalization of CARTA interventions at partner institutions:

Support fundraising to facilitate institutionalization activities at CARTA partner institutions; and

Liaise with CARTA focal persons and university representatives to promote and support institutionalization activities at CARTA partner institutions.

Research on impact of CARTA training interventions and institutionalization activities of the CARTA program.

Qualifications and Experience:

· Doctorate degree in Education related fields.

· Experience and strong interest in research, research capacity strengthening and instructional/curriculum design.

· Demonstrated prior experience in curriculum development, training, and implementation.

· Hands-on experience coordinating different short course training workshops.

· Experience with various training methods (including virtual, in-person training, and blended offering) and up-to-date with new training methods and techniques.

· Strong writing skills and good record of publications (at least 3 lead author publications in peer-reviewed journals and over 5 conference presentations in defined area of interest).

· Computer literacy in Microsoft packages (e.g. MS Word, MS PowerPoint, & MS Excel).

Desired

Familiarity with postgraduate training in health and/or social science related fields.

Strong research quantitative skills and quantitative skills.

Experience with e-learning platforms.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by August 18, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons