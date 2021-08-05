Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.
The APHRC seeks to recruit an Associate Research Scientist to work in the Maternal and Child Wellbeing Unit within the Research Division.
Responsibilities
- Begin to define own area of research interest through developing proposals, concept notes and publishing in the area;
- Mentor junior staff including postdoctoral researchers and research officers;
- Represent the Center in high-level national and regional forums;
- Initiate and lead research proposals in the program and manage relevant budgets;
- Oversee the review and translation of research tools;
- Oversee/lead development of field and training manuals;
- Ensure ethical approvals and research permits are obtained;
- Ensure the recruitment, training and supervision of field interviewers;
- Oversee fieldwork in the execution of the research projects to ensure timely implementation of field activities;
- Ensure community mobilization and education of the community in relation to the research project is done;
- Conduct literature reviews;
- Lead and contribute to scientific paper writing;
- Lead the development of project reports;
- Lead and participate in dissemination of research findings and policy dialogue with appropriate audiences;
- Contribute to institutional publications (i.e. lay dissemination materials such as– policy/research briefs and fact sheets) in relation to the projects one is working on;
- Oversee data cleaning and analysis;
- Monitor project budgets and expenditure;
- Contribute to proposal development in the program; and
- Prepare project progress reports to donors.
Qualifications
- PhD in Public Health, Maternal and Child Health Epidemiology or other relevant areas; a minimum of 2 years’ post-doctoral experience.
- Demonstrated skills and expertise in both quantitative and qualitative data analysis and related statistical software.
- Demonstrated experiences in mental health research, with peer-reviewed publications on the subject will be an added advantage.
CARTA therefore seeks to recruit a Project Coordinator to coordinate course review, transition to blended and ToT development activities. S/he will also coordinate the CARTA activities in the Virtual Learning Academy and in the partner institutions that will be implementing the ToT course.**Responsibilities:**
1.Provide administrative support to the process of review of courses and development of ToT courses through:
- Coordination of meetings, including town halls and team meetings;
- Ensure documentation of resolutions made at meetings, taking charge personally or ensuring there is appropriate representation when the meetings conflict;
- Liaison with the team coordinators and administrative officer on administrative and logistics matters of the process;
- Carrying out follow-ups with team members on the review and ToT development processes;
- Liaison with external experts who will be supporting the project; and
- Compilation of outputs of the course review and ToT development processes.
- Coordinate the ToT and local training activities at the partner implementing institutions according to the NORHED plan, in collaboration with the institutional-based coordinators:
- Monitor implementation of ToT and local training activities at partner institutions and coordinate the Monitoring and Evaluation activities related to the NORHED activities, liaising with the M&E officer to ensure collection of complete data about the required indicators;
- Be the liaison person between the implementing institutions and the CARTA Secretariat; and
- Report on ToT and local training activities to the Program Managers.
- Coordinate the Virtual Learning Academy activities that relate to CARTA including:
- Coordinate participation of CARTA representatives in the Phase I of the transition to blended to inform the framework of competencies;
- Coordinate the participation of CARTA facilitators in the needs assessment of Phase I of the transition to blended;
- Coordinate participation of CARTA facilitators in Staff Academy capacity building activities;
- Compile the outputs of the course development;
- Liaise with consultant and IT support to load the generated courses in the APHRC Training Academy;
- Liaise with consultant and IT support to coordinate the establishment of the CARTA Community of Practice; and
- Manage the CARTA Community of Practice.
- Support further institutionalization of CARTA interventions at partner institutions:
- Support fundraising to facilitate institutionalization activities at CARTA partner institutions; and
- Liaise with CARTA focal persons and university representatives to promote and support institutionalization activities at CARTA partner institutions.
- Research on impact of CARTA training interventions and institutionalization activities of the CARTA program.
Qualifications and Experience:
· Doctorate degree in Education related fields.
· Experience and strong interest in research, research capacity strengthening and instructional/curriculum design.
· Demonstrated prior experience in curriculum development, training, and implementation.
· Hands-on experience coordinating different short course training workshops.
· Experience with various training methods (including virtual, in-person training, and blended offering) and up-to-date with new training methods and techniques.
· Strong writing skills and good record of publications (at least 3 lead author publications in peer-reviewed journals and over 5 conference presentations in defined area of interest).
· Computer literacy in Microsoft packages (e.g. MS Word, MS PowerPoint, & MS Excel).
Desired
- Familiarity with postgraduate training in health and/or social science related fields.
- Strong research quantitative skills and quantitative skills.
- Experience with e-learning platforms.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to submit their application through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by August 18, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
Website: www.aphrc.org**
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons**
