Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY – IT INTERN

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa. APHRC seeks to engage an Intern in its IT Unit to learn and work closely with the team for an initial period of three months.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Carry out configuration and set-up of Windows 10 operating system and other computer programs at the Center.

Carry out preventive maintenance of laptop and desktop for computers.

Assist in user support within the Center.

Conduct regular updates of ICT inventory, cable management /machine arrangement.

Qualifications, experience and skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or Information Technology; should have graduated in the last six (6) months.

Proficiency in Windows 10 and Microsoft Office applications.

Good knowledge of various network concepts and hardware troubleshooting skills.

Excellent customer service skills.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by August 23, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.