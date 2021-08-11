Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY – IT INTERN

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa. APHRC seeks to engage an Intern in its IT Unit to learn and work closely with the team for an initial period of three months.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Carry out configuration and set-up of Windows 10 operating system and other computer programs at the Center.
  • Carry out preventive maintenance of laptop and desktop for computers.
  • Assist in user support within the Center.
  • Conduct regular updates of ICT inventory, cable management /machine arrangement.

Qualifications, experience and skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or Information Technology; should have graduated in the last six (6) months.
  • Proficiency in Windows 10 and Microsoft Office applications.
  • Good knowledge of various network concepts and hardware troubleshooting skills.
  • Excellent customer service skills.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by August 23, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.  Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.

