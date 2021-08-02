Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 –The identity of Dj Pierra Makena’s baby daddy has for many years remained a mystery.

Word has been going around that she sired her 5-year-old daughter Ricca Pokot with State House Director of Brand Strategy, Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted.

However, it’s now emerging that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant and nephew, Jomo Gecaga, is the biological father of Pierra’s daughter.

Gecaga, who is a well-known womanizer with a special appetite for hot Kenyan female celebrities, had a misunderstanding with Pierra, leading to a messy break-up.

According to information shared by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Jomo Gecaga has been frustrating Pierra after they broke up.

He is reportedly using his power and influence to cancel Pierra’s Park and Chill events.

Pierra’s events keep being cancelled while her fellow celebrities are not barred from hosting their events despite flouting Covid-19 rules.

Gecaga is allegedly behind Pierra’s cancelled weekend event in Meru where she incurred huge losses.

Here’s a screenshot of Edgar Obare’s juicy scoop revealing the bad blood between Pierra Makena and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew Jomo Gecaga – her alleged baby daddy.

