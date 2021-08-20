Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – It’s now emerging that late Kiambu businessman Jonathan Mukundi and his wife Philomena Njeri bumped into each other in the company of their secret lovers during the World Rally Championships in Naivasha.

According to the Nairobian, Mukundi might have been provoked after the incident, prompting him to shoot his wife and commit suicide using the same gun.

“Mukundi and his girlfriend were having fun when he spotted his wife in the company of another man.

“Perhaps this is what angered him to the extent of later killing Philomena before committing suicide,” a source revealed to the paper.

Mukundi shot his wife in the middle of the night and later committed suicide.

Their bodies were discovered lying in the bedroom after Mukundi’s friend got curious why he was not answering his calls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.