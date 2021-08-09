Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 8, 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has penned a note to herself on matters of love.

Taking to Instagram, the single mother of two, reassured herself that she is deserving of love and that she shouldn’t settle for an ordinary lover.

Muli, who is in her late 30s, also hinted at the type of a man who tickles her fancy.

“Never settle for an ordinary lover, never settle for less than you deserve, you are so worthy of being loved so passionately and madly.

“You deserve to be loved as whole with all your imperfections and flaws, you deserve someone who puts you first as if you were the only thing that matters, you deserve someone who will always choose to stay when you are on your lowest and you deserve someone who will always choose to love you even when you are not so lovable,” part of the letter reads.

Recently, the veteran media personality revealed that her biggest regret in life was falling in love with a serial cheat during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram

She also stated that her other regret was settling for less when she knew that she deserved better.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” she wrote.

While the sassy lass has a successful media career, she is not lucky when it comes to matters of the heart.

Her marriage with ex-husband, Moses Kanene, barely lasted two years despite walking down the aisle in a colorful wedding ceremony that was the talk of the town.

They had a messy divorce that landed in court.

She also had a nasty breakup with shadowy Kisii businessman, Jared Nevaton, who also happens to be the father of her second-born child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST