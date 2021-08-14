Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 14 August 2021 – There was drama at Law Society of Kenya offices on Tuesday this week after goons stormed in and disrupted a meeting that was being chaired by Nelson Havi.

The goons broke the door and gained entrance, before roughing up the officials in the presence of police officers.

According to Havi, the goons were hired by his rivals and paid Ksh 300,000 to harass LSK officials who are allied to him.

The rowdy goons were reportedly brought to LSK offices to cause chaos by Kabete OCPD Francis Muthui and Muthangari Deputy OCS Benson Wambua.

The leader of the goons is known as Fred and he is well protected.

“The 20 thugs hired by George Okenyo Omwansa, paid Kshs 300,000 and brought to the premises of LSK by Francis Muthui, OCPD Kabete and Benson Wambua, Deputy OCS Muthangari are known. Their leader, pictured above with OCPD Muthui is Fred. Saferight Security is their company,” Havi wrote on Twitter.

Here are photos of other goons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.