Friday, August 13, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, was among thousands of mourners who attended the burial of Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang‘s father, Mzee Ajwang, at his Waondo home, Suba North Constituency on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also among the mourners who attended the highly publicised burial.

Kioni represented the Mt Kenya region and was given a chance to address the mourners.

When he took to the podium, Kioni, who is a Jubilee Party member and President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s ardent supporter, started by rubbishing the narrative that Raila Odinga is unsellable in Mt Kenya region.

Kioni said that as one of the Mt Kenya region leaders, they will mobilise their support for Raila Odinga to ensure he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker further said that every time the people from the lake region work together with their Mount Kenya counterparts, good things happen, giving the example of the year 2008 when Luo and Gikuyu communities formed a coalition government with Mwai Kibaki as President and Raila as Prime Minister and the country experienced tremendous economic growth.

He went ahead to promise that as people of the mountain, they are drafting a plan to ensure they undo the influence of Deputy President William Ruto in the region.

Kioni accused Ruto of creating a negative attitude among the Mt Kenya electorate towards President Kenyatta.

He lastly invited Raila Odinga to visit the Mt Kenya region and seek votes adding that they are fully behind him.

