Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – The National Super Alliance (NASA) is now dead and buried after three parties allied to the outfit exited officially on Tuesday.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetagula of Ford Kenya announced that they had written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu formally informing her of their decision to pull out of the coalition over mistrust issues.

According to the NASA constitution, the coalition stands dissolved if three affiliate parties leave.

Other parties that formed the coalition include Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) of Isaac Rutto.

ODM had on Thursday announced its resolution to exit the coalition but is yet to formally notify the registrar of political parties the decision.

CCM has not officially made any comments regarding the NASA exodus.

Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula issued a statement and said they will now concentrate on building One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and asked like-minded parties to join the bandwagon ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The NASA coalition had fronted Raila Odinga as its flag bearer in the 2017 presidential election. He lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST