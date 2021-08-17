Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has revealed the most incompetent Cabinet Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Keter, who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket during the 2017 General Election, said Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, is the most incompetent CS in Uhuru’s Cabinet.

Keter commented after it emerged that Kenya has been borrowing Sh 3.2 billion daily between June 2020 and July 2021.

“This is the most incompetent Minister for Finance ever,” Keter said.

While Ukuru Yatani has been serving as the CS for Treasury, in between 2020-2021 financial cycle, Kenya has borrowed loans accumulating to Sh 1.174 trillion.

Out of the total money borrowed, Sh 796.4 billion comes from local borrowing while Sh 377. 1 billion is from external borrowing.

This Sh 3.2 billion daily borrowing has seen Kenya’s stock of public debt continue to grow day by day, leaving the country with a huge deficit in public debt.

The repercussion of a huge deficit in public debt is high taxation and the high cost of doing business in the country.

