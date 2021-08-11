Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 11 August 2021 – Anerlisa Muigai has paid an emotional tribute to her late sister, Tecra, who died last year under mysterious circumstances.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the flamboyant heiress insisted that her sister was brutally murdered.

She trashed Omar Lali’s allegations that Tecra died after falling down a flight of stairs at her home in Shela, Lamu, while drunk and added that Tecra was not a heavy drinker as alleged.

According to Anerlisa, her sister was always alert when drunk.

Anerlisa said that an autopsy report revealed that Tecra had broken the hardest bone in her body and this can be caused by either a serious car accident or when somebody hits you with a blunt object.

“I will never get over my sister’s death because I am very sure she did not fall on the staircase.

“One thing people are not aware of is that the hardest bone in her body was broken.

“That bone can be broken by 2 things. 1, serious car accident. 2, somebody using an object on you, “she wrote.

“So to go straight to the point, my sister was brutally murdered. Period!!” she added.

Tecra’s boyfriend Omar Lali is the main suspect in the ongoing murder case.

