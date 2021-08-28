Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has expressed fear for his life after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta withdrew his bodyguards and drivers.

Ruto’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Ambassador Ken Osinde, said his boss is fearing for his life over sudden security change and asked Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to intervene.

On Friday, Ruto spent the day at his Karen residence and looked concerned due to the security changes in his compound and even his home in Uasin Gishu.

In the letter to Mutyambai, Osinde sought an explanation on why General Service Unit (GSU) officers were withdrawn from Ruto’s residences and replaced by Administration Police officers.

“Is it the case that suspicious persons in AP uniform have been deployed at the residence with orders to facilitate sinister schemes against the Deputy President?” Osinde asked the IG in the letter.

Initially, Ruto had over 70 General Service Unit (GSU) commandos.

According to Police Service Standing Orders, Chapter 8 Section 5 (e) Deputy President is supposed to be guarded by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST