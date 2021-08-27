Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – CNN journalist Larry Madowo is heartbroken after his grandmother succumbed to Covid-19.

Larry shared the sad news with his fans through his social media platforms.

“My grandmother, the family matriarch, our heartbeat, my comedy partner, the dearly loved Francesca Madowo has joined the ancestors. I am numb. My heart has been ripped from my chest. Light has gone out of my life,” he wrote.

The death of Larry Madowo’s grandmother comes a few weeks after he disclosed that she had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and was on a ventilator.

The seasoned TV journalist also revealed how he had lost close relatives to Covid-19 including his uncle because of a lack of vaccines.

Madowo said his grandmother had been on a ventilator for 4 weeks and each time he received a call from home, he feared it could be the worst.

“I always fear that they’re ringing to say that my grandmother has died. She has been on a ventilator for four weeks and my anxiety is near breaking point,” said Larry on CNN about a month ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.