Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Presidential hopeful, Reuben Kigame, has said his first job if elected President in 2022 is to ensure the safe return of lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada.

Miguna, who is a self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, was deported in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader Raila Odinga as People’s President.

In a Facebook post, Saturday, Kigame, who is also a renowned gospel musician, said he will facilitate the return of Miguna Miguna to Kenya once Kenyans elect him as President in 2022.

The preacher said being a brilliant mind, the lawyer should be at home serving his countrymen and if he committed a crime, he should be tried in Kenya.

“Miguna Miguna has been manhandled by a country he should be serving.

“His brilliant mind is needed here; for argument’s sake, even if he committed a crime, he should be tried here.

“This is his home. What is all this deportation about?“Kigame posed

“By the way, I want to go on record here, should you elect me the fifth president of Kenya, I want @MigunaMigunaback to the country ASAP.

“And not just him but any citizen out there that can add value to this great country!

“If they can serve other countries, why not home?” Kigame asked.

