Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has delivered bad news to Deputy President William Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Tuesday, Kiunjuri, who is also The Service Party (TSP) leader, claimed that Mt Kenya people have not yet decided over whom to support during the 2022 presidential election.

Kiunjuri also refuted claims of supporting Ruto’s presidential bid, explaining that they are just friends but that doesn’t automatically transform into support.

The former CS claimed that they decided to join forces with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua to discuss the future of the region, adding that some leaders want to take advantage of the divisive state of the region.

Kiunjuri further said he is ready for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to unite the Mt Kenya region, ahead of the crucial presidential election.

