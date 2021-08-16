Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has revealed the man he will vote for as president come the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is still his best choice for president even after disagreeing with him in public over his 2022 campaign strategies.

The TSP Party Leader noted that despite his firm stand against joining UDA, he had not changed his mind about supporting Ruto for president.

“I have never changed my position that I support Ruto.”

“My position is that as we give him the cow that produces milk, he must leave alone our heifers. Imagine the DP has almost 70 MPs in Parliament and he is being harassed every day, what will happen when we have a number 2 who lacks a strong team behind him?” stated Kiunjuri.

This comes even as Kiunjuri and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria have refused to join Ruto’s UDA party despite being members of the Hustler Movement and have formed a caucus to champion the interest of the Mt. Kenya region.

Kiunjuri was heavily touted as the favourite to become Ruto’s running mate for the 2022 general election with experts and pundits advocating for the DP to select a leader from the Mt Kenya region to secure the Presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST