Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against endorsing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his successor in the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Mutula, who is a close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said Uhuru endorsing Raila for Presidency will be his greatest undoing.

Mutula said he doesn’t think Raila is the best candidate to go up against Deputy President William Ruto, whose political influence continues to grow every day, because of his history of losing elections,

Mutula advised Uhuru that as an outgoing President, he should be an arbitrator, focusing on a peaceful election but not trying to box leaders to support Raila Odinga.

“This rhetoric in government will backfire. It is unfortunate that when Murathe said the country should prepare for a Raila Presidency, Uhuru Kenyatta convened a meeting seeking to box the leaders into supporting the ODM leader,” Mutula said.

