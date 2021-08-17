Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, is keeping herself busy in the gym after announcing their break up.
She was spotted in the gym flexing muscles with her heavily-built fitness trainer, whose ripped body can make some women divorce their husbands.
The former Machakos County First Lady looks strong and jovial despite her marital woes.
Here is a photo of the beautiful Lillian in the gym working out, days after she announced that she had divorced Mutua.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>