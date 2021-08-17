Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, is keeping herself busy in the gym after announcing their break up.

She was spotted in the gym flexing muscles with her heavily-built fitness trainer, whose ripped body can make some women divorce their husbands.

The former Machakos County First Lady looks strong and jovial despite her marital woes.

Here is a photo of the beautiful Lillian in the gym working out, days after she announced that she had divorced Mutua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.