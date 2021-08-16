Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – It’s now emerging that Lilian Nganga might have dumped Governor Alfred Mutua because of infidelity.

Despite Lillian’s beauty and gorgeous body, the skirt-chasing Governor was cheating on her with multiple women.

An anonymous source narrated to blogger Edgar Obare an incident in 2014 when Mutua had sex with a lady, hours before his wife jetted from Kenya to join him in Dubai for a sporting event.

He booked a room and chewed the lady, hours before his wife arrived.

Here’s a screenshot from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories exposing the Governor’s randy behaviours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.